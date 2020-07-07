Local pharmacy struggles to meet high demand of oxygen supplies for at-home patients

The filling of oxygen tanks is becoming a constant necessity during the pandemic. Many patients after being released from hospitals — even some who are having to try and recover at home — are in need of the extra help to breathe.

Danny Vela, owner of Lee’s Pharmacy, says it has been tough having to turn people away in need of oxygen. He’s not sure of the exact number of people the pharmacy has turned away, but it’s in the hundreds.

The pharmacy hasn’t been able to get oxygen concentrators for more than two months. The concentrators are the most common used for at-home patients.

Watch the video above for the full report.