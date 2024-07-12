London Grill & Tavern in McAllen closing this weekend

A popular restaurant in McAllen is getting ready to close its doors after 14 years in business.

London Grill & Tavern, located at 129 E. Nolana Ave., announced their last day is on Sunday, July 14.

London Grill & Tavern owner Navin Chatlani says after multiple years of caring and serving the community, it’s time to take care of his own family and officially close the doors of this local spot.

Chatlani says that, through the years, they have experienced beautiful moments such as welcoming different people every day, and even being part of marriages for certain customers.

The owner also attributed the success of the business to customers who have been there from the beginning.

