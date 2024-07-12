London Grill & Tavern in McAllen closing this weekend
A popular restaurant in McAllen is getting ready to close its doors after 14 years in business.
London Grill & Tavern, located at 129 E. Nolana Ave., announced their last day is on Sunday, July 14.
London Grill & Tavern owner Navin Chatlani says after multiple years of caring and serving the community, it’s time to take care of his own family and officially close the doors of this local spot.
Chatlani says that, through the years, they have experienced beautiful moments such as welcoming different people every day, and even being part of marriages for certain customers.
The owner also attributed the success of the business to customers who have been there from the beginning.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Police chief: San Juan drug bust a result of department's bike patrol...
-
Travelers react to latest warning of organized kidnappings in Reynosa
-
Groundbreaking held for new Food Bank RGV freezer
-
Clemency request denied for convicted Brownsville killer, execution set for next week
-
4 men charged after San Juan drug busts nets cash, cocaine and...