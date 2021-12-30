Long lines seen at DHR Health vaccine clinic

Hundreds of people have been lining up for a Covid shot at DHR Health’s vaccine clinic.

More than half of the people lined up on Wednesday were from Mexico.

"I am seeing an uptick, a significant uptick in people seeking vaccines,” said Sherri Abendroth, DHR Health director of emergency preparedness and response. “It started to go up when the 5-11 year-olds got approved, and we saw a lot of families that came in together. I think some were waiting to do their whole household before they got their first doses."

DHR Health has already administered 277,901 vaccines this year and in December gave a dosage to 13,600 patients.

Shots will continue to be administrated Thursday, Dec. 30, at 5521 Doctor's Drive in Edinburg from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

