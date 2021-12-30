Valley parents concerned as omicron variant spreads in US

The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus still hasn’t been officially confirmed in the Valley, but some local doctors say they’re growing suspicious.

Some Valley parents, concerned about the omicron variant, say they’re making sure their kids get tested.

More than 75% of the Valley’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the virus. Still, on Wednesday, both Hidalgo and Cameron County reported infection spikes in their daily reports.

Chief of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Dr. Asim Zamiir, says they test over 300 people a day and have had to turn some parents and children away.

“We’re trying to help as much as possible,” Zamiir said. “But we ran out of the test. We have [an] employee shortage-- we are trying to find the help."

Dr. Zamiir also says he's seeing more kids testing positive for the virus, but he doesn't want parents to panic as symptoms aren't severe.

Symptoms include fever, chills and a sore throat.

"Some reports that suggest that maybe this is less severe at least in general than the delta variant that was the one we had before," said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado.

Both doctors expect COVID-related hospitalizations to rise soon.

