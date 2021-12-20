DHR Health announces new location, holiday hours for vaccine clinic

If you need to get your vaccine, some changes are coming to the DHR Health vaccine clinic this week.

COVID-19 vaccines will now be offered at 5521 Doctor's Drive in Edinburg. Vaccines will no longer be administered at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

No appointment is needed to get a first, second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the new location.

The holiday clinic hours will be:

• Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. • Thursday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The regular vaccine schedule returns on Jan. 4., and will run Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This clinic is available to anyone 5 years and older.

The clinic will be closed for the next two Fridays due to the holidays.