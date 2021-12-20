x

DHR Health announces new location, holiday hours for vaccine clinic

2 hours 40 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, December 20 2021 Dec 20, 2021 December 20, 2021 9:48 AM December 20, 2021 in News - Local

If you need to get your vaccine, some changes are coming to the DHR Health vaccine clinic this week. 

COVID-19 vaccines will now be offered at 5521 Doctor's Drive in Edinburg. Vaccines will no longer be administered at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. 

No appointment is needed to get a first, second or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the new location. 

The holiday clinic hours will be: 

  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The regular vaccine schedule returns on Jan. 4., and will run Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

This clinic is available to anyone 5 years and older. 

The clinic will be closed for the next two Fridays due to the holidays.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days