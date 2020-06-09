Low supply of remdesivir at Valley hospitals concerns doctors as number of critical patients rise

Doctors in the Rio Grande Valley are reporting a spike of critical coronavirus cases and a shortage of an antiviral medication used to treat patients.

Remdesivir is meant to treat the sickest of the COVID-19 patients. It has been helping reduce recovery time and it’s something Valley doctors have appreciated.

Dr. Juan Sarmiento, pulmonary specialist at South Texas Health System, says the number of people using the drug has gone up. Some of them are on ventilators with ages ranging from 40 to 80 years old.

The doctor says there’s not enough remdesivir in the Valley. The federal government only gave STHS 80 vials. He says STHS only has enough to treat five more patients. A concern also shared at DHR Health.

Watch the video above for the full report.