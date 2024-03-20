Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records
LYFORD, Texas -- Ethan Moreno has dominated this season in powerlifting, breaking the record in bench press lift. Moreno holds the Region 5 Division 3 148lb weight class record of 380lbs. Now, he's headed to state. The last person to have a powerlifting state title at Lyford, was non-other than current Powerlifting Head Coach Victor Rubalcaba in 1997.
Ethan will be one of six bulldogs competing for State this Friday in Abilene. Click on the video above for more on Ethan's powerlifting journey.
