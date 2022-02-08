Made in the 956: Edinburg police chief shares his passions

Jaime Ayala spent the past few years of his career protecting and serving the community of Arlington, Texas. But now, he's back home. That's why he's this week's Made in the 956.

They say home is where the heart is. Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala knows that first-hand.

"I grew up right here in Edinburg, Texas,” Ayala said. “I was born and raised here, just a few blocks from the police station, actually."

For more than 30 years, he spent his time protecting and serving in North Texas.

“Having gone away and lived in North Texas 36 years, there was a different way of life there in so many different ways,” Ayala said. “But coming back home to where my roots were grown, you go back to where things all began, you recognize the Valley's grown a lot."

That growth painting a much different picture for him now than when he lived here.

“I grew up at parks and rec here, learned to swim in the south park pool and played baseball growing up, all the way through high school where I played baseball,” Ayala said. “I was in the fighting Bobcat drum line in the band, so I had a great opportunity growing up here in Edinburg the first 20 years of my life."

During those years, Ayala discovered he had a passion for a career in law enforcement. Now, he's back as Edinburg's top cop.

His advice to today's youth is simple:

"Begin with the end in mind. So know that the decision you make today will follow you as you grow into your career. I think God works in so many mysterious ways that it was just a calling for me to come home," Ayala said.