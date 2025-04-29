Made in the 956: Mission Veteran turned Tejano singer is making a name for himself

A Rio Grande Valley veteran from the Mission area is living out his dream as a Tejano singer.

He's starting to make a big name for himself, but getting to where he is now wasn't easy.

As a veteran, Domingo De La Garza suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and has pushed himself to live every day without regret.

He's now transforming those experiences into musical lyrics.

De La Garza, known as Domingo Elías 3Zero on stage, is making a name for himself, all while representing the Valley.

"May will be one full year that I've done this professionally, and thanks to God it's going very well," De La Garza said.

De La Garza joined the Marine Corps in 2000 and was honorably discharged in 2004.

He then became a private military contractor in 2005 and went to both Iraq and Afghanistan and years after that, he did anti-piracy security off the coast of Somalia.

De La Garza says he's dealt with PTSD since then.

"To this day, even though I'm right here with you, looking good and you seeing that I don't have issues, I'm struggling, just like many veterans are," De La Garza said.

He says some of the main reasons for private contractors is protecting United States assets, U.S. diplomats, and U.S. interests among others.

De La Garza says some of the situations on different jobs got pretty scary. Those experiences are some that stay with a person.

"I thought I had already kind of [shaken] that away from me and just recently it's been pretty bad for me, in a sense that it's sneaking back in," De La Garza said. "I know, and veterans know, that you're never going to get rid of it, you just have to manage it."

But De La Garza found one way to deal with the PTSD he had been experiencing, his love for music, while also bringing awareness to veterans who suffer from PTSD.

His latest song, 'Soldado Lisiado,' brings in themes related to veterans.

"And that song, 'Soldado Lesiado' was written by my dad, not by me," De La Garza said.

His father, also involved heavily in music and wrote the song, he later recorded it. That song is now at almost 21,000 views on YouTube.

"For somebody that just started in the industry, I think it's a very big deal and that shows the message is getting out there," De La Garza said. "I hope it shows me honoring the veteran."

De La Garza has been recording his music at Alhubel Recording Studios in McAallen, and has now been getting calls from big record labels.

He has been nominated for different awards including the Premios Tejano Mundial and has recently got nominated for three categories for the 7th annual All-Star Tejano Music Awards where he will also perform.

"To me it's an honor being nominated and being chosen to perform live in front of all of these individuals of the Tejano industry," De La Garza said.

De La Garza says his mother and family have been a big part of his career. He also says the Valley is a big inspiration in his music and a lot of big talent has come from the RGV.

"I have the passion, De Lo Norteno, Lo Tejano, I love it, it's in my veins, I feel excited, I sing with a lot of emotion and passion. Por que me mueve la música, y yo estoy contento," De La Garza said.

To vote for De La Garza in the All-Star Tejano Music Awards, head over to his Facebook page or click here.

He has a new single coming out on May 5th called La Noche Perfecta.

Domingo Elian 3Zero is made in the 956.