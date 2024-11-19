Made in the 956: Promoting inclusivity with the Disability Chamber of Commerce

Three mothers are coming together to create an organization aimed at promoting inclusivity throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

They are helping local businesses hire those with special needs, all while going through a few challenges themselves.

The unknown can be quite scary for families of those with disabilities, especially after many of them age out of the public school system.

"We saw that there was a need in the Rio Grande Valley for an organization to do advocacy a little different, more than awareness, we were looking at what's going to happen when they age out of the school system and how can we help them become productive citizens of their communities," Evelyn Cano said.

One organization, the Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV, is helping parents breathe a deep sigh of relief when it comes to their kids getting out into the real world.

"We try to figure out how to teach people, educate people into understanding that we can help that individual with a disability live an independent life," Esmeralda Leal said.

This is why co-founders Esmeralda Leal and Evelyn Cano, along with another partner, decided to create the Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV to help individuals with special needs find a sense of independence.

"Whatever the independence looks like, it's very different for everyone, some people may be able to go off and live by themselves in their own household, have a wife, have children," Esmeralda said.

But everybody's independence looks a little different.

"We do have a lot of individuals with disabilities that have the capacity to work," Evelyn said. "Some will never be able to leave home, some will never be able to go and live on their own, but maybe they can have a job."

The non-profit helps provide resources for businesses as well.

"We focus on the employers, what do employers need so they hire people with disabilities, what resources do they need, so the chambers of commerce really at the end of the day is supporting the employer and the person with the disability," Evelyn said.

Both Evelyn and Esmeralda have a loved one with special needs, and they say advocating for them and others is a passion, even through all of their trials and tribulations.

"One of my co-founders was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and she fought through it, and we still did this, and I'm going through it now, so what does it mean? It's beyond our families," Esmeralda said.

Esmeralda says it's more than just an organization to them.

"We don't stop, we don't let a cancer diagnosis stop up because we know there's a lot that needs to be done in the Valley," Esmeralda said.

Determination and dedication has helped the disability chamber start to change the mindset of the Valley and help advance causes for those with disabilities in the area.

"Within our board we also like to have people with disabilities, have a seat at the table, so we have board members with disabilities, chamber ambassadors with disabilities, advisors with disabilities, Why? Because we believe this is their movement, not ours," Evelyn said.

The non-profit also holds hiring events across the Valley to help hire those with disabilities at business.

Helping transform the Valley into a more accepting place is the reason why Disability Chamber of Commerce RGV is made in the 956.