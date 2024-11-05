Made in the 956: Revival Coffee

Sullivan City is on the west end of Hidalgo County, with a population of almost 4,000 people.

Getting a cup of coffee from a local shop used to be a drive away, but now a local coffee shop is helping people get to work with a full cup of Joe.

On the side of Highway 83 driving east, people will spot a coffee trailer, Revival Coffee. It's the only coffee shop in the Sullivan City area.

The shop has been in existence for two years and has provided coffee goers with a place to enjoy a good cup of Joe.

"We're in so much need right now, these days to look for our Lord, and to me, it was just matching with coffee that revives us, that's where we came up with the name," Revival Coffee owner Marisol Bruce said.

FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Marisol says her faith helped her and her family build Revival Coffee. She said this is something her youngest daughter thought about.

"She would bring it up often, and it kind of also became my dream," Marisol said.

Marisol's husband, Jimmy, says that's when they decided to buy a trailer and make it happen.

"We originally decided to get the trailer and do trade shows, and we parked it here, and it just took off," Jimmy said.

Jimmy says the whole town was excited to see a locally owned coffee shop in the area.

"The community has been so supportive just getting our licenses and some stuff with the city, they were all excited," Jimmy said.

Jimmy says starting a coffee business is no easy task.

"The coffee business, there's a lot to it, it seems like, ok you're going to brew a cup of coffee, but it's not that simple, lot of things involved," Jimmy said.

Revival Coffee worked hand-in-hand with the owner of Jitterz Coffee to get their business of the ground.

"He has just been so supportive, helping us get the espresso machines, with our grinders, and even our coffee, we serve Jitterz Coffee," Jimmy said.

Marisol and the entire Bruce family love their customers. They want to continue growing the family business.

"The community has been so good to us, we're looking to forward to pouring out to them as well," Marisol said.

Next time you're in the area, make sure to stop by and order a hot cup of Joe and say hello.