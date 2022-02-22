Made in the 956: Rio Grande Valley businesswomen share their career journey

Starting your own business comes with its own set of challenges. Add a global pandemic on top of that, and you're certainly in for some hard work. But sometimes doing that hard work with family by your side makes it all the better.

The ladies of Spa La Posada on this week's Made in the 956.

"I am a true Valley girl,” said Edna Posada. “I was born in Brownsville, and I was raised in the Harlingen/San Benito area and now I've lived in McAllen for really over 35 years."

During those years, she's made a big name for herself.

"I am president and CEO of Aldini Ink, which is the umbrella for Spa La Posada and Leona and Merle Norman cosmetics."

That journey started more than 30 years ago when Posada was working for Este Laudre. After listening to her customers, she branched out on her own, eventually opening her own spas across the Valley.

"I started out with just one location,” Posada said. “I was my only employee. It was the proverbial owner, manager, and janitor and I would have never thought that I would grow my business like this, I didn't even dream that."

She did all this while being a full-time mom.

"I didn't realize at the time that I was helping, but for me it was a blast and I loved my childhood, and I had such a hands-on mom who really prioritized my brother and I,” said Edna’s daughter, Alexandria. "I had a great childhood."

Alexandria also remembers the day her mom asked her to come onboard.

"My mother said, 'I'm actively looking for a general sales manager. No pressure, but just know I'm looking,'"" Alexandria said. "And it took me a whole 15 minutes to mull it over and I said, 'I'll take it!'"

And now, the dynamic duo is expanding their business together.

"We both respect each other's decisions,” Alexandria said. “We, for the most part, are very like-minded, and if we disagree on something, we say, 'We agree to disagree' and that's it. It's a two-second conversation and we move on."

Edna and Alexandria Posada: Made in the 956.