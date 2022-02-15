Made in the 956: Owner of Harlingen jiu-jitsu club shares his life story

They say when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade, and that’s the case for Harlingen native Jake Montalvo.

Montalvo is the owner of the Harlingen Jiu-Jitsu Club, and when he first got into the sport, he didn't know just how far it would take him.

Years ago, and at the advice from a friend, Montalvo decided to give it a try.

"He said, ‘I think you'll really enjoy this, so come out here, I think you'll be good at it,’” Montalvo said. “And he brought me in, and sure enough, I got in there and I really loved it."

With years in the business, Montalvo's bringing his love and experience of the sport to Valley residents through this club.

"I never pictured that I would be doing this full time, but you know, falling in love with a martial art has been something like I feel like I never really work,” Montalvo said.

Montalvo spends his days now teaching others about the true meaning and technique behind this sport.

"I think the biggest misconception of Brazilian jiu-jitsu is that it's a rough and tough fight,” Montalvo said. "It actually translates to the gentle art. It actually has to do with technique and positioning."

Montalvo’s got some advice for those wanting to follow a similar path.

"Take your time and be patient," Montalvo said. "Set your goals and don't give up, in anything you want to do, whether it's jiu-jitsu or another martial arts, really focus in on that and stick to it,” Montalvo said.

Jake Montalvo: Made in the 956.