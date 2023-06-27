Made in the 956: Valley foundation provides financial support to families of first responders

A foundation in the Rio Grande Valley was recently recognized for its efforts in providing financial support to families of first responders

The End of Watch Relief Foundation was honored during a fundraiser at a McDonald’s in McAllen last April.

“We're from here, and we like giving back because this is our home, so we like giving back to the people that are here in the Rio Grande Valley," EOW Relief Foundation Founder Elias Mora said.

The fundraiser raised over $10,000 for the non-profit The 100 Club, which supports families of law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty.

“We raised $10,325, which I think is great for the first time,” Mora said. “This was 10% of our sales during our lunch hour.”

The EOW from Brownsville all the way to Laredo, and also helps out state and federal law enforcement.

“The EOW Relief Foundation is quick relief,” Mora said. “A lot of funding that comes from the state and other people to families of fallen first responders, sometimes it takes years two or three years —up to five years to [reach the families] – so this is something to help them out right there and then."

The giving will continue for years to come.

The End of Watch Relief Foundation —Made in the 956.