Made in the 956: Vida+ Nutrition Club

A shake shop in Pharr is making sure your health is a priority on a daily basis.

Veteran owned Vida+ Nutrition Club is coming up with ways for their customers to get their daily intake of nutrients in a unique way.

“We really want to create a long term customer, that's why it's a club,” co-owner Rick Ramirez said. “You want to have members come in, tell us what their nutritional goals are, what their fitness goals are, and we in turn make very specific personalized shakes and smoothies."

Ramirez and fellow club co-owner Aurelio Garza are using AI technology to calculate what their customers and members need in their protein shakes.

The technology gives employees the exact ingredients for a customized protein shake for every single customer.

The Rio Grande Valley is known for its high rate of diabetes and obesity, and Ramirez and Garza are hoping their products will help promote a better lifestyle.

“We are here in the 956, and we are known for our unhealthy lifestyle,” Garza said. “So [we’re] able to offer something that doesn't have artificial ingredients."

Garza is also a veteran, and says buying from a local veteran owned business in the Valley can make a difference.

“We are very happy to have served our country, ultimately not only serving our country, but our community,” Garza said.

Vida+ Nutrition Club is now working on developing an app to help improve customer experience to keep helping the Valley community with their fitness journey.

The shop is located at 500 N Jackson Rd. suite K1 in Pharr.

Vida+ Nutrition Club is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.