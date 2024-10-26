Man arrested at Roma port of entry accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Roma after they discovered footage of him engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on her cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

The man, identified as Randy Molina, previously told CBP officers the teen was his stepdaughter, according to the complaint.

According to federal court records, Molina arrived at the Roma port of entry on Friday, October 18 to cross into the country in a vehicle that had his two minor children and the teen he claimed was his stepdaughter.

At a secondary inspection, the teen told CBP officers she was in a sexual relationship with Molina, the complaint stated. The teen said she and Molina had been engaging in sexual activity in Mexico and in an apartment in Roma.

The teen’s cell phone had footage that showed Molina holding the phone and recording himself engaging in illegal sexual activity, including intercourse, with the 15-year-old girl, the complaint added.

A text message on the teen’s phone to Molina indicated that she might be pregnant with Molina’s child. Molina texted the teen “how do you feel being a mother at sixteen,” which the complaint said indicates that he was aware of her age.

Messages on the teen’s cell phone also showed she requested her documents from Molina to be able to go to a different location in the country, which he avoids providing her with, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Molina retaining possession and control of the teen’s documents to control her entry and movement into the United States is a manipulation and coercion tactic.

Law enforcement database checks showed Molina had crossed through the Roma port of entry with the teen 45 times in a period of 24 months. Molina was released from inspection and entered the United States, while the teen returned to Mexico.

The following day, Molina was attempted to cross from Roma into Mexico when he was stopped for an inspection. The inspection revealed Molina was in possession of a pink box filled with women’s lingerie, a pair of stiletto boots, and other items the complaint indicated belonged to the teen.

Molina was eventually arrested for the offense of transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Federal court records show Molina was set to appear in court on Friday, but the appearance was canceled because he was unavailable.

An attorney for Molina was not listed, and federal court records do not show a new date for his initial court appearance.