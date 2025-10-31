Man arrested for allegedly threatening Hidalgo County district judge through social media

A man was arrested after he allegedly sent threatening messages to a Hidalgo County state district judge through social media.

Gilberto Zepeda III, 39, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois at O'Hare International Airport by U.S. Marshals, according to a news release. Zepeda allegedly asked someone through social media posts to kill State District Judge Nereida Singleterry of the 476th District Court.

The news release said on October 7 at around 8 a.m., investigators responded to the Hidalgo County Courthouse in reference to a harassment report.

Investigators met with Singleterry, according to the news release. Singleterry reported receiving threats and harassing messages via "social media and electronic means" from Zepeda.

According to the news release, Zepeda was a plaintiff in a civil case in the 476th District Court. Following a recent hearing, Zepeda began harassing Singleterry through messages and social media posts, using vulgar language and making threatening statements.

On October 26, investigators met with Singleterry for a second time in reference to threats made by Zepeda, according to the news release. Investigators learned Zepeda continued harassing and threatening Singleterry through social media and messaging platforms.

In the second incident, Zepeda escalated his behavior by making explicit threats to kill Singleterry by "asking someone to kill her" through posts on his social media accounts, according to the news release.

Investigators determined there was sufficient probable cause that Zepeda committed the offense of harassment and terroristic threats against a judge, according to the news release.

Zepeda was arrested on Thursday in Chicago. Investigators are working with Illinois officials to extradite Zepeda to Hidalgo County.