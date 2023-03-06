Man arrested for DWI, unlawful carrying in Willacy County
A man was arrested in Willacy County on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said Joseph Martinez was driving erratically at around 2:45 a.m. Deputies said Martinez had a loaded 9MM handgun on him and was also in possession of marijuana.
Martinez is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana.
More News
News Video
-
City of McAllen to host job fair at public library
-
Photographer's Perspective: Embracing opportunities while traveling for work
-
Local businesses in South Padre Island prepare for arrival of Spring Breakers
-
Family files wrongful death lawsuit after son dies in police custody at...
-
Tesla expansion in Mexico could impact economic growth in the Valley
Sports Video
-
UTRGV hosts 2023 Hall of Fame and Honor Induction ceremony
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals