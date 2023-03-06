x

Man arrested for DWI, unlawful carrying in Willacy County

4 hours 47 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023 Mar 6, 2023 March 06, 2023 12:41 PM March 06, 2023 in News - Local

A man was arrested in Willacy County on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said Joseph Martinez was driving erratically at around 2:45 a.m. Deputies said Martinez had a loaded 9MM handgun on him and was also in possession of marijuana.

Martinez is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days