Man arrested for DWI, unlawful carrying in Willacy County

A man was arrested in Willacy County on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said Joseph Martinez was driving erratically at around 2:45 a.m. Deputies said Martinez had a loaded 9MM handgun on him and was also in possession of marijuana.

Martinez is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana.