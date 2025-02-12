Man arrested for possessing a firearm in a school zone in Rio Grande City

A man was arrested near the riverbanks of Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Fort Ringgold Campus for being in possession of a firearm in a school zone, according to RGCGISD Police Chief Hugo Garcia.

Garcia said Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with school district police, made contact with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Alberto Espinoza, next to the campus' baseball field.

According to Garcia, Border Patrol agents observed Espinoza was "acting suspiciously" and initially refused to provide identification.

Further investigation revealed Espinoza was identified as a resident of Donna. He was found photographing Border Patrol cameras and was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun with extender magazines, according to Garcia.

Garcia said at no time were students or staff in any danger and the situation was "handled swiftly by law enforcement."