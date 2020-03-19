Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center

HOUSTON (AP) - A legal group says a man has died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention centers. The group RAICES did not identify the man. It was representing him. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His death on Wednesday is the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October. That exceeds the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year. It comes as advocates have called on ICE to reduce its detainee population and its operations to arrest migrants in the U.S. without authorization amid the coronavirus outbreak.

