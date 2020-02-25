x

Man faces charges following break-in at Harlingen home

2 hours 1 minute 2 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 February 25, 2020 6:50 AM February 25, 2020 in News - Local

HARLINEGN – A man is facing charges following a break-in at a Harlingen home.

Police say Reymundo Lopez broke into a home on South J Street and allegedly moved an AC unit, reached behind it and tried to open the door.

There was no word if anything was taken.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days