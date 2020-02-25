Man faces charges following break-in at Harlingen home
HARLINEGN – A man is facing charges following a break-in at a Harlingen home.
Police say Reymundo Lopez broke into a home on South J Street and allegedly moved an AC unit, reached behind it and tried to open the door.
There was no word if anything was taken.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Friendship Festival in Granjeno
-
Man faces charges following break-in at Harlingen home
-
Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border
-
Marijuana or hemp? New tech can help Texas law enforcement tell the...
-
UPDATE: Federal authorities arrest Hidalgo County assistant district attorney