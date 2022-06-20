Man in custody after deadly shooting in Raymondville, sheriff's office says

A man wanted in connection with a deadly, domestic shooting in Raymondville was captured in Matamoros Sunday evening, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Rolando Chavarria, 33, was turned over to HSI at the Gateway International Bridge.

Chavarria will be taken back to Raymondville by the police department.

Authorities say Chavarria was allegedly involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main Street.