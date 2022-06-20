Man in custody after deadly shooting in Raymondville, sheriff's office says
A man wanted in connection with a deadly, domestic shooting in Raymondville was captured in Matamoros Sunday evening, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say Rolando Chavarria, 33, was turned over to HSI at the Gateway International Bridge.
Chavarria will be taken back to Raymondville by the police department.
Authorities say Chavarria was allegedly involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main Street.
More News
News Video
-
Man in custody after deadly shooting in Raymondville, sheriff's office says
-
Recount gives Texas Democrat Vallejo US House primary win
-
Photographer's Perspective: Showcasing one of RGV's historic sites
-
First responders warn of dangers of leaving children in hot cars
-
Eli Jackson cemetery damaged by border wall work