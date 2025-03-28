Man in custody following police standoff in Arroyo City
A man is in custody after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a police standoff in Arroyo City, Channel 5 News has learned.
The standoff happened Thursday afternoon. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as local, state and federal authorities responded to the scene.
According to authorities, the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest.
“He was in there for a couple of hours and wasn't making contact with anyone,” Port Mansfield Police Chief David Mayes said. “But Cameron County was able to come out and assist, and made contact at a separate location, and everyone was safely apprehended at that point.”
Channel 5 News was told the unidentified man was taken into custody. Additional details have not been released.
