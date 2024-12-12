Man pleads guilty in connection with deadly Raymondville shooting

KRGV file photo of Jose Angel Mendoza

A man charged in connection with a deadly July 2023 bar shooting in Raymondville pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, court records show.

Jose Angel Mendoza was initially charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramirez. His case was transferred from Willacy County to Cameron County in June.

As part of his guilty plea, Mendoza was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Mendoza was one of four men arrested after officers with the Raymondville Police Department responded to a shooting outside Linda's Lounge — located off Hidalgo Avenue and Business 77. Police encountered 47-year-old José Luis Martínez Jr. and 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramírez lying on the floor with bullet wounds.

Guadalupe Ramirez died from his injuries. Police identified him as the brother of Ricky Ramirez Jr., who was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened after both men called relatives and friends to “start a rumble with each other” outside the bar, Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora previously said.

Martinez was hospitalized, and later claimed self-defense in the shooting.

Police also arrested Ricky Ramirez Jr. and Ramiro “JC” Conde Jr. on murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Willacy County Clerk’s Office to inquire about the status of the murder charges for Rolando Mendoza, Ricky Ramirez Jr. and Ramiro “JC” Conde Jr.