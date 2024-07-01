Man wanted for sex-related offense involving a child arrested at Progreso International Bridge

A man wanted in Bexar County was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Progreso International Bridge for an outstanding warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

According to a CBP spokesperson, officers at the Donna International Crossing came across 27-year-old Jose Quintanialla, a U.S. citizen, on June 29.

The spokesperson said Quintanilla was referred for a secondary inspection when his identity was verified and the outstanding warrant was discovered. Quintanilla was wanted for online solicitation of a minor; the warrant was issued by Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Quintanilla was turned over to the Donna Police Department for transport to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for adjudication of the warrant, according to the spokesperson.