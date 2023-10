Man with Autism Challenges Stereotype in the Workplace

MCALLEN – He was diagnosed with autism when he was a child; now as a young adult he has a job he loves.

Jeremiah Aleman has learned not to be shy working as a rehabilitation technician at Mindworks, an outpatient rehabilitation center in McAllen.

Aleman says people with his disability are stereotyped.

The owners of the center think employers should consider those with autism.

Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.