Margaritaville Beach Resort holds grand opening

A big name restaurant and resort is officially open on South Padre Island.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island held its grand opening on Monday. The resort went through a $30 million renovation.

In March, the resort had a soft opening and people were allowed to book a room.

"Most of the people who have been staying here since we opened actually are from the Valley, and it's a fantastic thing to see that they care about us and like let's go check it out, and they have a blast," General Manager Rone Middler said.

The city hopes the well known business will continue to attract more locals and bring in tourists from other parts of the state.