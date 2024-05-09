Mascota de la Semana: 'Pedrito' busca un nuevo hogar
Maribel Orellana, representante del albergue animal de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos al gato ''Pedrito''
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Point Isabel ISD prepares ahead of hurricane season
-
Smart Living: Push for HIV-positive organ transplants
-
Brownsville officer shot, hospitalized in the line of duty
-
Thursday, May 9, 2024: Very hot afternoon, temps in the 100s
-
Alamo man pleads guilty to murder in deadly 2019 attempted robbery
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South's Yezenia Perez signs with OLLU Softball
-
Harlingen's Jazmine Thompson goes for gold at Track & Field State Meet
-
Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball
-
St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signs to UIW Track & Field
-
Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess