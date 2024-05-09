x

Mascota de la Semana: 'Pedrito' busca un nuevo hogar

1 hour 52 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024 May 9, 2024 May 09, 2024 10:48 AM May 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Maribel Orellana, representante del albergue animal de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos al gato ''Pedrito''

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

