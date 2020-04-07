McAllen clinic issues apology for misleading rapid test advertisement

MCALLEN – Several people are looking for quick answers regarding the coronavirus.

Javier Saenz says he’s been feeling ill for the past few days and also took a test for the virus. Yet, the anxiety of waiting about 10 days for results led him to a McAllen clinic for a second test promising results in just three minutes.

When he arrived at the clinic, Saenz was told at the time they didn’t have the test that was advertised, adding the test didn’t take three minutes, but actually 15 minutes.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the doctor of the clinic. He apologized for the confusion and issued a correction online.

