McAllen commissioners expected to discuss limiting number of pets allowed in a home

McAllen city commissioners are expected to discuss a proposed ordinance that would limit the number of pets residents can have in their home.

Recent cases of animal hoarding have prompted this discussion. The proposed ordinance limits the number of animals a resident can own to four.

Anyone wanting more than four pets would have to apply for a permit and pass an inspection by the city's Health and Code Compliance Department.

The city commissioners meeting begins at 5 p.m. at McAllen City Hall.

