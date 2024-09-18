x

McAllen Fire Department welcomes nine cadets to the squad

The McAllen Fire Department is welcoming nine new firefighters.

A graduation ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Friends and family attended to see the nine fire cadets cross the stage and get pinned.

This graduating class started training last year.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria shared a few words with his new team members at the ceremony.

"Today, you guys are a part of the core of members that people from the outside looking in say that they are McAllen firefighters. Congratulations on your achievement today, you guys truly become McAllen firefighters," Gloria said.

Wednesday is the first day on the job for this new batch of firefighters.

