McAllen Girl Scout member working to earn gold star award

A McAllen Girl Scout troop member is working towards earning the Gold Star Award by creating awareness on the 600 bird species that pass through the Rio Grande Valley.

A Gold Star Award is one of the highest achievements in the organization.

To receive the award, ambassadors must finish a project aimed at creating change.

Gabriela Alvarez said she’s aiming to earn the recognition by creating a sanctuary for native birds.

During an event on June 14, Alvarez led other Girl Scout members and volunteers to restore Eagle Pond at Bentsen State Park by planting native trees and bushes.

On Saturday, she hosted a workshop at Bentsen State Park for attendees to meet with experts on the Valley’s native bird population.

“It’s important so parents can teach their kids how important nature is and their kids can also learn about them and see them,” Alvarez said.

More information on Alvarez’s efforts are available on the Facebook page for her troop, McAllen Girl Scouts Troop #292.