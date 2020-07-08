McAllen ISD board members approve to lease portable buildings to local hospitals

McAllen Independent School District board members approved a plan to lease portable buildings to hospitals over capacity. Twelve unused portables will be leased out.

Some questioned whether schools would need them for social distancing when campuses reopen, but more than 40% of parents told the district in a survey they would be opting for distance learning.

The portables will go to DHR Health, McAllen Medical Center and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

The lease agreements are pending signatures.

Watch the video above for further details.