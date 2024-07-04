McAllen making final preps for Fourth of July celebration

City crews in McAllen are putting the final touches on their Independence Day celebration.

The main stage has been set up at Archer Park, located on Main Street near Business 83. There will also be games and food stands as part of the 96-year-old tradition that officials say has been bringing generations of families for decades.

"We've got music, fun, entertainment, that classic hot dog eating contest," McAllen Parks and Recreation Director Carina Jimenez said. "We have families who have been coming to the parade route on main street for many, many generations."

Celebrations in McAllen kick-off at 7 a.m. on Thursday with a 4K run along Bicentennial and ending on Main Street.

The Patriotic Program begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Casa de Palmas Hotel, followed by the Main Street Parade at 9 a.m., which starts at McAllen City Hall on Houston Avenue and making its way down Main Street towards Archer Park near Business 83.

The fireworks show in McAllen begins at 9 p.m. at Municipal Park on Bicentennial with Tamarack Avenue. It is recommended to come early with lawn chairs and picnic blankets when the park opens at 6 p.m.