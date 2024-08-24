McAllen man sentenced for purchasing firearms for Mexican national

A McAllen man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally purchasing firearms on behalf of a Mexican national, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Hamdani said 22-year-old Juan Hector Resendez-Meza III pleaded guilty on May 31. He was ordered to serve two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Resendez-Meza admitted that a man living in Reynosa approached him and asked him to purchase firearms on his behalf, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said Resendez-Meza received $16,000 to purchase the firearms between May and August 2023. He also lied on federal forms, claiming he was the true buyer of the firearms.

According to Hamdani, Resendez-Meza also admitted to illegally obtaining three rifles on behalf of the Reynosa man, including a .50 caliber rifle. He also previously bought and sold two pistols to the man.

Resendez-Meza was previously released on bond but was taken into custody after his sentencing and will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.