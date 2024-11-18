McAllen names new city attorney

After working for the city’s legal team for over 10 years, McAllen named Austin Stevenson as its new city attorney, according to a Monday news release.

Stevenson has been serving as interim city attorney since July 2024, when former city attorney Isaac J. Tawil was named McAllen city manager.

As city attorney, Stevenson will defend the city against all legal claims and provide general counsel services to city management and department directors. He’ll also assist the city in negotiating and drafting collective bargaining agreements for the McAllen Fire Department and McAllen Police Department.

“We are thrilled to have Austin Stevenson officially assume the role of city attorney for McAllen,” Tawil stated in the news release. “His extensive experience with the city’s legal matters, his leadership as interim city attorney, and his deep commitment to public service make him the ideal candidate for this important position.”

According to the release, Stevenson has experience in several legal matters such as state and federal civil litigation, land use, zoning, employment, open records, economic development, public utilities and procurement.

“Austin’s work has been invaluable in navigating complex legal issues for McAllen, and we look forward to his continued leadership in advancing the city’s legal and operational goals,” Tawil said.