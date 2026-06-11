McAllen opens three cooling centers to 'beat the heat'
McAllen has opened three cooling centers for residents looking to escape the heat.
The Lark Community Center, Las Palmas Community Center and Palm View Community Center are all now designated cooling centers.
“The centers will provide a safe, air-conditioned place where residents can beat the heat, while enjoying water, snacks and activities, with resources and information available to help residents keep cool at home while conserving energy,” a news release stated.
Hours vary by location.
"We know that South Texas heat is brutal; it really is, and some people do not have the ability to assist themselves, so we're trying to assist," Mayor Javier Villalobos said.
Reliant Energy partners with McAllen to offer the cooling centers, according to a news release.
More News
News Video
-
Police investigating after more than 20 dogs found abandoned in Mission home
-
‘Barbaric and inhumane’: Reactions to arrest of Monte Alto man accused of...
-
UTRGV scientist explains how to spot the screwworm fly
-
Environmental lawsuit targets SpaceX land deal in Cameron County
-
USDA releases sterile flies near Uvalde to fight screwworm spread
Sports Video
-
PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation...
-
Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
-
Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
-
RGV Red Crowns take on Central Texas Coyotes FC on Wednesday evening
-
UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams