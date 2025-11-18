McAllen parents react to district removing 10 Commandments from classrooms

A judge has ordered the McAllen Independent School District to take down the 10 Commandments posters.

The ACLU sued to get rid of those posters that were put up after lawmakers passed Senate Bill 10.

Channel 5 News spoke with McAllen ISD parents about the posters' removal. Some agreed with the decision.

"For me, maybe it's best to keep the state and religion separate, especially for a public school," Beatriz Rutledge said.

Other parents were against the removal.

"If there was no God then there is always evil in this world, so I believe the 10 Commandments should be posted," Trang Nguyen said.

In a statement, the ACLU said, "many school districts, such as McAllen ISD, recognize that SB 10 is unconstitutional and have no desire to defend it."

McAllen ISD was named in the ACLU lawsuit against SB 10. The lawsuit claims it violates the First Amendment.

In a statement, McAllen ISD says the district does not promote or seek to impose any belief system over others.

The posters will be stored, for now, in case the judge is overruled.