McAllen police arrest teen accused of assaulting a 15-year-old juvenile

A teen wanted by McAllen police for allegedly assaulting a juvenile has been arrested.

According to a news release, 17-year-old Xzavion Hinojosa was arrested on June 30. He was arraigned on July 1 and charged with assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $50,000.

As previously reported, Hinojosa was wanted for an assault that happened on June 22 in McAllen. He allegedly conspired with others to assault a 15-year-old juvenile.