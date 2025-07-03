McAllen police arrest teen accused of assaulting a 15-year-old juvenile
A teen wanted by McAllen police for allegedly assaulting a juvenile has been arrested.
According to a news release, 17-year-old Xzavion Hinojosa was arrested on June 30. He was arraigned on July 1 and charged with assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $50,000.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police seeking teen accused of assaulting juvenile
As previously reported, Hinojosa was wanted for an assault that happened on June 22 in McAllen. He allegedly conspired with others to assault a 15-year-old juvenile.
