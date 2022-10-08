McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report

A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity.

"At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of crime reductions,” Rodriguez said. "At the end of last year, the data that we reported and now reflected in the report we're talking about, was the lowest crime data in McAllen in 30 years."

Overall instances of crime in the city decreased from 2020 to 2021 by 40, including violent and property crimes.

While property crimes are down, crimes like murders, rapes and assaults are at an 11-year-high in the city, according to the FBI.

RELATED: Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Even though violent crimes are up, crimes in McAllen tend to rank lower compared to other big cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the crime report, McAllen had 216 violent crime incidents in 2021. Harlingen had 244, Edinburg had 313 incidents and Brownsville reported 650.

"None of them, except Brownsville, [are] about the same size as we are,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he plans to hire more officers to his police force.