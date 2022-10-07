Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen.

Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday.

Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in the case. Naila Reyes, Avan Ruben Mendoza, Bryan Vasquez and Humberto Ojeda Jr. face similar charges.

Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Alamo was arrested Thursday on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony. An arraignment for Lopez is pending.

McAllen police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Beaumont St. early Sunday morning and found Serna suffered shooting wounds to the upper body.

Police established the disturbance had originated at downtown McAllen bar No Manches Wuey.

Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna has been charged with failure to report a felony in connection with the case.

Police are still searching for Alejandro Gomez, 18, and Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.