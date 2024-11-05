McAllen police identify man found dead in motel

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 39-year-old man who was found dead in a motel, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Drug use is suspected to be involved in the death of Samuel Joshua Sheinberg, according to the release. His body was found at the Aloha Inn Motel after police officers were dispatched to the business Monday at around noon.

At the motel, located at the 300 block of Business 83, police also discovered a woman who required medical assistance.

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Lindsey Taylor Williams, remains in medical care, the release added.

The death remains under investigation.