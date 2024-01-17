McAllen police identify suspects wanted in deadly weekend crash

McAllen police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a vehicle crash that killed one person.

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 13 at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ware Road and Monte Cristo Road.

McAllen police spokesperson Olivia Lopez said preliminary investigation revealed a passenger car was traveling south on Ware Road and turned left onto Monte Cristo Road. A pickup truck was traveling west on Monte Cristo Road when it struck the passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as 57-year-old Myrna Patricia Gonzalez, died as a result of the crash. The occupants of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

The three suspects wanted are 42-year-old Julian Humberto Hernandez, 20-year-old Veronica Joselin Mariano Gutierrez and 53-year-old Gerardo Mariano Gutierrez.

The suspect's last known address is out of Mission and were last seen in an older model single cab Ford F150 with faded paint.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.