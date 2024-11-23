McAllen police search for missing elderly man
The McAllen Police Department is searching for an 67-year-old male who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Police say Carlos Munoz Hernandez is described as having balding gray hair and missing front teeth. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses with leopard print, blue shirt, blue jeans and blue/gray shoes.
Hernandez was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on November 22 at the 1800 block of 2nd Street.
Police said they believe Hernandez poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
Anyone with any information on Hernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.
