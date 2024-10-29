McAllen police seeking assault suspect

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault, according to a news release.

Pablo Herrera-Cavazos is wanted in connection with an assault that was reported to police on Friday at around 7:55 a.m.

Investigators determined Herrera-Cavazos “committed or threatened to commit violent acts against several individuals at a residence” in the 6400 block of S. 12th Street, the release stated.

Herrera-Cavazos is described as a Hispanic male with a height of six feet, a weight of about 250 pounds and black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms.

Those with any information on Herrera-Cavazos’ location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.