McAllen police seeking suspect accused of exposing himself to women in parking lots

Carlos Agusta Rodriguez. Photo credit: Mcallen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to women in two separate incidents, according to a news release.

Carlos Agusta Rodriguez is wanted on two counts of indecent exposure, police said.

The first incident happened April 14, 2026, in a parking lot on the 5700 block of North 23rd Street after a woman reported a man exposed himself while sitting in his vehicle.

A second woman reported similar activity on April 21, 2026, in a parking lot on the 4400 block of North 23rd Street.

Investigators identified Rodriguez as the suspect in both cases. He is described as a 37-year-old man who is about 5’9" and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.