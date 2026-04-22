Parents invited to La Joya ISD town hall on changes to district’s transportation system

La Joya ISD is holding town hall meetings to discuss new bus routes and transportation upgrades.

Parents can learn about software updates, including improvements to GPS and student tracking. The district is also planning to present potential new bus routes and gather feedback before finalizing them.

"The purpose of that is so we gather enough information and enough data so that when we do build our routes and finalize our routes, we have solid information that both supports the deliverables our parents expect as well as the efficiency of our obligation as a school district," La Joya ISD Chief Operations Officer S.B. Pierson said.

The new routes will be tested during summer school and will go into effect next school year.

The next town hall is Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Juarez-Lincoln High School cafeteria.