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Crews responding to ship fire at Port of Brownsville

Crews responding to ship fire at Port of Brownsville
17 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 5:39 PM April 22, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: Brownsville Fire Department.

The Brownsville Fire Department is responding to a ship fire at the Port of Brownsville, a spokesperson said.

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon. Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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