Crews responding to ship fire at Port of Brownsville
The Brownsville Fire Department is responding to a ship fire at the Port of Brownsville, a spokesperson said.
The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon. Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Parents invited to La Joya ISD town hall on changes to district's...
-
Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor answers questions from viewers about diabetes
-
Police: No credible threat identified following bomb threat at Mission High School
-
Edinburg man charged with trying to kill police officers during drug raid...
-
Brownsville park honoring three murdered children cleaned for Earth Day