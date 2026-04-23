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No injuries reported following ship fire at Port of Brownsville

No injuries reported following ship fire at Port of Brownsville
6 hours 23 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 5:39 PM April 22, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: Brownsville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a ship in the Port of Brownsville, a spokesperson with the port said.

The Brownsville Fire Department responded to the fire that was reported Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the port described the fire as “minor” and said the ship was being dismantled and some materials caught fire.

The fire department has the fire under control, the port said. 

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