No injuries reported following ship fire at Port of Brownsville

Photo credit: Brownsville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a ship in the Port of Brownsville, a spokesperson with the port said.

The Brownsville Fire Department responded to the fire that was reported Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the port described the fire as “minor” and said the ship was being dismantled and some materials caught fire.

The fire department has the fire under control, the port said.