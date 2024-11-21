McAllen police: Six men arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution

The McAllen Police Department said six suspects were arrested after an online investigation was conducted within the week of November 17.

Police said the suspects are facing charges for solicitation of prostitution, and other arrests may follow in connection with the investigation.

The suspects arrested were 29-year-old Marco Antonio Rios, 58-year-old Felipe Herrera and 42-year-old Reynaldo Alvarez. All three have been arraigned and each issued a $5,000 bond.

Also arrested were 37-year-old Mario Alberto Reyes, 27-year-old Luis Ramirez and 42-year-old David Coyazo Hernandez. All three men are pending arraignments.